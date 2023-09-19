WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 18th-ranked Baylor Volleyball team made it two wins in five days, as the Bears beat Stephen F. Austin in a rematch of the 2022 NCAA Tournament First Round.

Ryan McGuyre’s team was led offensively by three players, as Elise McGhee (11 kills), Alicia Andrew (10 kills) and Kyndal Stowers (10 kills) all finished in double figures.

The win improves Baylor to 6-4 on the season as the Bears wrap up non-conference play. Next up is a Big 12 opener on the road against BYU, which is set for Saturday, September 23rd at 2:00 pm.