WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 18th-ranked Baylor Volleyball dropped back down to .500 on the season on Wednesday as the Bears fell to No. 11 Washington State.

Not our night, but another top-20 fight on Friday😤#SicEm🐻🏐 pic.twitter.com/ivQE4ef0lN — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 14, 2023

Early on, it looked like Ryan McGuyre’s team would stay undefeated at home this season, as the Bears won the first set and got off to a 3-0 start in the second.

From there though, the Cougars dominated, taking a 10-9 lead in the set, and never trailing the rest of the way as they swept the next three sets on their way to a win.

Baylor was led in kills on the night by Kyndal Stowers, who finished with 20 after being named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Tuesday.

The Bears will next be in action on Friday, September 15th when they host 19th-ranked Ohio State at 7:00 pm.