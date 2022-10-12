HOUSTON, TX (FOX 44) — The 18th-ranked Baylor Volleyball team made it four wins in a row on Wednesday night, as the Bears swept No. 22 Rice 3-0.

The win over the Owls is the second ranked victory for Ryan McGuyre’s team this season, and with the win, the Bears improve to 9-0 all time against Rice.

Lauren Harrison led all players with 12 kills, and Elise McGhee added 11 of her own as well.

Next up for Baylor is a matchup against No. 1 Texas on Saturday, October 15th at 2:00 pm at the Ferrell Center.