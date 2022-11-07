WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Lamar put up a fight early but as expected, the No. 18 Baylor Bears pulled away to take down the Cardinal, 88-50 to open the 2022-23 season.

Both teams traded buckets early with Lamar taking an early 8-7 lead, but that lead was shortlived with Baylor taking it right back and keeping it for the remainder of the game.

University of Missouri transfer Aijha Blackwell showed out in her Baylor debut, tied for a team-high 17 points. Highly-anticipated freshman Bella Fontleroy also turned in 17 points off the bench for the Bears.

The Bears start the season 1-0 and take on Incarnate Word at home on Thursday, November 7th at 7:00 p.m.