WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Mountaineers clinched the road series against the Baylor Bears at Baylor Ballpark with a 10-0 win in game two.

Baylor held the Big 12 leading West Virginia Mountaineers to a single run in the first six innings before giving up nine in the final three.

The Bears will look to steal a win in the final game of the three-game set on Sunday, April 30th at 11:00 a.m.