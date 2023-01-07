WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After a touching tribute to former Baylor assistant and first-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang, the Wildcats handled business and survived on the road to take down the Bears in overtime, 97-95.

Baylor honored Scott Drew’s former assistant and presented Tang with his Big-12 championship ring from the 2021-22 season.

Must Watch: Jerome Tang receives a standing ovation in his return to #Baylor as the new #KState MBB HC while @BUDREW presents him with his 2021-22 Big-12 Championship ring. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/AQd9gqNgf3 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) January 7, 2023

Both teams came out swinging throughout the first half, heading into the break tied at 47.

The punches from each team didn’t stop there, with the Wildcats pouncing on a lead for much of the second half before Jalen Bridges sent the game to overtime with his three-pointer from the corner with 15 seconds left.

Free basketball at the Ferrell Center pic.twitter.com/yAHl1AtOby — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) January 8, 2023

In overtime, the same story played out on the court. Adam Flagler made a clutch layup with 45 seconds remaining to give the Bears a two-point lead before Ishmael Massoud came right back down the court to nail a three-pointer to give the Wildcats lead right back.

The Wildcats extended their lead to two which left the Bears with one final shot, with Caleb Lohner’s three-point attempt off the mark and Kansas State holding on for a 97-95 win.

Caleb Lohner’s shot at the buzzer is off and Kansas State survives, 97-95 in Overtime. pic.twitter.com/1pHClw24sa — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) January 8, 2023

No. 19 Baylor will wait to see if they fall out of the Top-25 with their third-straight loss and look to rebound in Morgantown on Wednesday, January 11th at 6:00 p.m.