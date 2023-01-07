WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After a touching tribute to former Baylor assistant and first-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang, the Wildcats handled business and survived on the road to take down the Bears in overtime, 97-95.
Baylor honored Scott Drew’s former assistant and presented Tang with his Big-12 championship ring from the 2021-22 season.
Both teams came out swinging throughout the first half, heading into the break tied at 47.
The punches from each team didn’t stop there, with the Wildcats pouncing on a lead for much of the second half before Jalen Bridges sent the game to overtime with his three-pointer from the corner with 15 seconds left.
In overtime, the same story played out on the court. Adam Flagler made a clutch layup with 45 seconds remaining to give the Bears a two-point lead before Ishmael Massoud came right back down the court to nail a three-pointer to give the Wildcats lead right back.
The Wildcats extended their lead to two which left the Bears with one final shot, with Caleb Lohner’s three-point attempt off the mark and Kansas State holding on for a 97-95 win.
No. 19 Baylor will wait to see if they fall out of the Top-25 with their third-straight loss and look to rebound in Morgantown on Wednesday, January 11th at 6:00 p.m.