WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears pulled away in the second half for a convincing 85-53 win behind a career-night for Dre’una Edwards in her first game in the Green and Gold, turning in 20 points to lead all scorers.

Watch: @BaylorWBB is 1-0 after a 85-53 win over Southern in their season opener! @DreeEdwards44 with 20 points to lead all scorers in her first game in the Green and Gold (welcome back)! @sarah_T2D also tallied her 1,000th career point with 14 on the night! #Baylor #SicEm pic.twitter.com/njwOuWMd9f — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) November 7, 2023

Baylor got contributions from everyone on the roster, with all but two Bears finding their way into the scoring column. Sarah Andrews added 14 points and tallied her 1,000th career point in a Baylor uniform.

The Bears traded blows with the Jaguars in the first half, heading into the half only leading by eight, 37-29.

However, Baylor came out of the half a different team and got past the tough zone that troubled them in the first half. The Bears doubled the Jaguars offensive output in the second half, outscoring Southern 48-24.

Baylor begins their 2023 campaign 1-0 and continues next week with a clash against one of the nation’s best when No. 5 Utah comes to town on Tuesday, November 14th at 6:30 p.m.