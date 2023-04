ABILENE, TX (FOX 44) — A few big innings propelled the Baylor Bears to a 15-6 run rule in six innings over Abilene Christian on Thursday.

Ana Watson led the way, going 3-3 with five RBI’s and a walk to help the Bears to the win.

No. 19 Baylor now continues their trip west to face off against Texas Tech in Lubbock for a three-game series starting on Friday, April 14th at 6:30 p.m.