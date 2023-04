WACO, TX (FOX 44) — 58 runs later the Baylor softball is leaving Lubbock with a series victory over the Red Raiders with a 8-5 win in game three on Sunday.

SERIES DUB 👏



Dari gets the game-winning strikeout and BU takes the series! #SicEm 🐻🥎 pic.twitter.com/P0sDTB5NIH — Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) April 16, 2023

The Bears now move onto their toughest test of the season against No. 1 Oklahoma next weekend at home beginning on Friday, April 21st at 6:30 p.m.