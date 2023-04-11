WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 19th-ranked Baylor Softball team made it six wins in a row on Tuesday night, as the Bears beat No. 25 Louisiana in a midweek battle.

In a game that Glenn Moore’s team never trailed, all the offense came in the matter of just over an inning, as Baylor took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third, and then a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

The Bears didn’t need a ton of offense because Dariana Orme was stellar on the mount once again, as she threw a complete game and gave up just four hits.

With the win, Baylor improves to 31-9 on the season. The Bears will next be in action on Thursday, April 13th when they hose Abilene Christian at 3:00 pm.