WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears stormed to a 55-point victory, the largest margin of victory with Head Coach Nicki Collen at the helm, with a 91-36 beatdown of UT-Arlington Wednesday night.

Sarah Andrews came back like she never left. After sitting out a game due to ankle soreness, Andrews dropped 20 points, 13 in the third quarter.

Sarah Andrews caught 🔥 coming out of the break! Her 13-point 3rd quarter has #Baylor up 66-25 heading into 4th. #SicEm — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) December 8, 2022

After three quarters, UT Arlington is outscoring Sarah Andrews 25-20. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) December 8, 2022

The No. 19 Bears forced 27 turnovers, including 14 steals.

“That was probably the best game I’ve seen us play defensively,” Andrews said postgame.

Baylor now moves onto Tennessee State on Thursday, December 15th at 11:00 a.m.