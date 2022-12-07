WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears stormed to a 55-point victory, the largest margin of victory with Head Coach Nicki Collen at the helm, with a 91-36 beatdown of UT-Arlington Wednesday night.
Sarah Andrews came back like she never left. After sitting out a game due to ankle soreness, Andrews dropped 20 points, 13 in the third quarter.
The No. 19 Bears forced 27 turnovers, including 14 steals.
“That was probably the best game I’ve seen us play defensively,” Andrews said postgame.
Baylor now moves onto Tennessee State on Thursday, December 15th at 11:00 a.m.