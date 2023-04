WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears rallied in the final two innings but couldn’t catch up to the Longhorns as No. 19 Texas coasted to an 11-9 win in game one of the three-game series at Baylor Ballpark.

Frantic rally comes up short. Back at it tomorrow with a chance to even the series.#SicEm 🐻⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/82aLN7zVXA — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) April 15, 2023

Steve Rodriguez made his return to Waco as Texas’ hitting coach and the Longhorns showed out for him.

A late furious rally from #Baylor came up just short as the @TexasBaseball bats were just too much. Steve Rodriguez wins in his return to Baylor Ballpark, as #Texas takes Game 1, 11-9. pic.twitter.com/aIPIe70d5w — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) April 15, 2023

Baylor moves on with a chance to even the series with a win in game two on Saturday, April 15th at 2 p.m.