No. 2 Baylor and No. 13 West Virginia Postponed

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The Baylor men’s basketball home game against West Virginia scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed in accordance with Big 12 Conference men’s basketball interruption guidelines, the conference office announced Monday.

Baylor’s next game is at 3 p.m. CT Saturday at No. 18 Texas Tech on ESPN. The No. 2-ranked Bears were scheduled to host No. 14 West Virginia at 8 p.m. CT Tuesday at the Ferrell Center.

Fans with tickets to the postponed WVU game can use those tickets for the make-up date when the game is rescheduled by the conference office.

The Bears are ranked No. 2 nationally after starting the season 11-0 with double-digits wins in all 11 games. The 11-game winning streak is tied for sixth-longest in program history, and the streak of double-digit wins is both the nation’s longest active streak and a school record. Baylor is off to a 4-0 start in Big 12 play for the second-consecutive season and fifth time in the league’s 25-year history.

BAYLOR MBB 2020-21 UPDATED HOME SCHEDULE

Dec. 9 – Baylor 83, SFA 52

Dec. 21 – Baylor 99, UAPB 42

Dec. 29 – Baylor 93, Central Arkansas 56

Dec. 30 – Baylor 105, Alcorn State 76

Jan. 6 – Baylor 71, Oklahoma 61

Jan. 18 – Kansas (8 pm)

Jan. 27 – Kansas State (8 pm)

Jan. 30 – Auburn (1/3 pm)

Feb. 6 – TCU (3 pm)

Feb. 13 – Texas Tech (11 am/1 pm)

Feb. 20 – Oklahoma State (3/5 pm)

Feb. 23 – Iowa State (7 pm)

TBD – vs. Texas (rescheduled from Dec. 13)TBD – vs. West Virginia (rescheduled from Jan. 12