No. 2 Baylor Basketball Blasts Kansas State 107-59 to Remain Unbeaten

Kansas State guard Selton Miguel (2) attempts a shot between Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) and Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

WACO — The 2nd-ranked Baylor Bears buried Kansas State from the jump 107-59 on Wednesday night jumping out to leads of 20-2 and 38-5 before prevailing.

Baylor’s Davion Mitchell had a career night scoring 31 points going 7 of 9 from three and dishing out five assists. Macio Teague added 18 while Jared Butler had 13 and Matthew Mayer finished with 10 points.

The Bears have now swept Kansas State for a second straight year, the first time that has happened since the Big 12 began home-and-home series’ in 2012. At 15-0 Baylor has now tied the second best start in school history