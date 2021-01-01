No. 2 Baylor Bears Rust-Free Heading to Iowa State

WACO, TX — The Bears had the luxury of playing back-to-back games this week, to shake off any rust from Christmas break. Baylor heads to Iowa State with momentum, after dominating Central Arkansas and Alcorn State, overcoming a slow start in both games. Scott Drew purposely scheduled back to back games, in case one of them got cancelled, after all, nothing compares to live game reps.

“When you’re playing a game, things are just different,” Scott Drew said. “Different uniforms, the lights are on you, and the experience the guys get in those opportunities allows them to grow and mature as a player, for what they’ll face later. In practice some things work, some things don’t, but each side usually knows what the other side is doing, they know their tendencies better than anyone else.”

“It was extremely beneficial,” MaCio Teague said. “I feel like our first half against Central Arkansas on the 29th, I feel like we were pretty rusty in the first half, but I feel like the rust is off and we’re ready to get it rolling, going into Big 12 play this Saturday.”