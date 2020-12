WACO, Texas (AP) — Freshman guard LJ Cryer scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures as No. 2 Baylor cruised to a 99-42 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The 6-0 Bears are the only Big 12 team without a loss. They have scored 80 points in six consecutive games for the first time since 1994.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead 1-8 Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Preseason AP All-American guard Jared Butler added 14 points and seven assists for Baylor.