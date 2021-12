WACO, TX — The No. 2 Baylor Bears hosted the No. 6 Villanova Wildcats on Sunday, and the Bears won 57-36. With the win, Baylor improves to 9-0 on the season, while Villanova drops to 7-3. In the wake up No. 1 Purdue losing this past week, Baylor will likely move into the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll.