No. 2 Baylor Heads to Stillwater For a Stiff Test Against Oklahoma State

WACO — The Baylor men’s basketball team has it all. They are the best scoring offense in the Big 12 and the second best defense in the conference, but both will be tested against Oklahoma State this weekend.

In addition to boasting one of the best players in the country who will be cashing an NBA paycheck next year in Cade Cunningham, who leads the league in scoring. The ‘Pokes as a whole are the 3rd best offensive team in the league. For Baylor the key to defending them will start on the offensive end and not turning the ball over 18 times like they have the last 2 games.

“Both teams are definitely a great defensive teams,” Baylor Guard Adam Flagler said. “But we are focusing mainly on being strong with the ball and playing off two feet. As long as we play off two feet and are patient, we know that we can get the best shot.”

Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew knows that making shots and possessing the ball can keep the Cowboys from their strength of scoring in transition.

“They’ve done a great job getting in transition,” he said. “So we can’t turn the ball over because when you got five guards out there like they have quite a bit of the time, or four at least, then they do a great job in conversion so we can’t have the 18 turnovers. We’ve had the last two games and not pay a price if we turn it over with live ball turnovers.”

The Cowboys and Bears tip at 1:00pm on Saturday in Stillwater.