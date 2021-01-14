No. 2 Baylor Heads West for a Top-15 Showdown with Texas Tech

Baylor athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor men’s tennis landed eight players in the ITA’s Preseason Singles and Doubles Rankings, as released Wednesday. Six singles players were ranked in the top-125, the most of any team in the nation.

Sven Lah and Constantin Frantzen combined for the Bears’ highest ranking, checking in at No. 10 in the doubles ledger, while Matias Soto and Nick Stachowiak begin the season at No. 33.

On the singles side, Lah leads the Bears at No. 43, followed by Adrian Boitan at No. 46. Soto finds himself at No. 56, with Frantzen not far behind at No. 66. Stachowiak will begin his BU singles career ranked No. 74, with fellow newcomer Charlie Broom at No. 103 in the initial poll.

The ITA’s Preseason Team Rankings are scheduled to be released on Thursday.

Baylor will open its spring schedule with a doubleheader against Lamar and Abilene Christian on Friday, Jan. 15, at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. The matches are slated for noon and 6 p.m. starts, respectively.For the latest news on the Baylor men's tennis team all season long, follow their official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts: @BaylorMTennis.