No. 2 Baylor Lady Bears Blast Iowa State 83-62

WACO, Texas — No. 2 Baylor came out hot and never looked back rolling over Iowa State 83-62 behind 22 points from juicy Landrum.

Landrum was 9 of 13 from the floor connecting on four of her seven three-point attempts on the night.

Didi Richards filled up the stat sheet on the night as well coming just two assists shy of a triple-double scoring 10 points and grabbing 12 boards.

Te’a Cooper was hot on the evening connecting on half of her three-point attempts en route to a 19-point evening.

Lauren Cox continues to work back from her injury but scored 16-points and grabbing 10-rebounds on the evening.

The Lady Bears will now turn their attention to a lone-star showdown on Friday night visiting the Texas Longhorns on Friday Night, in Austin.

