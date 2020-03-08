No. 2 Baylor Lady Bears Eyeing Third-Straight 18-0 Big 12 Record

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Lady Bears head to Ames, Iowa on Sunday to try and complete a 3rd-straight undefeated conference season.

3-straight undefeated seasons would trail only UCONN’s record of seven-straight unbeaten conference records in the American Athletic Conference.

If the Lady Bears were to beat the Cyclones Sunday it would mark the seventh time in Big 12 history that a team has had a perfect conference record in the regular season. Oklahoma went 16-0 in 2006 and Nebraska won all 16 games in 2010.

A perfect conference in record in 2020 would mark the 5th time Baylor has accomplished that feat.

The Cyclones and Lady Bears will tip-off at 12:00pm on Sunday afternoon.

