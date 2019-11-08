No. 2 Baylor Lady Bears Set For Friday Night Tilt with Grambling

WACO, Texas — The No. 2 Baylor Lady Bears look to build on a dominant performance in their opener when they host Grambling on Friday night at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor’s competition takes a step up with the Tigers coming to town fresh off an impressive showing against an SEC opponent in Florida.

Regardless of who is on the other bench head coach Kim Mulkey wants her team to clean up some of the mistakes they made in the opener.

“I’ll say like I said the first game, I’m focused on us,” Mulkey said. “I thought we did some things good the other night in our game, and hopefully we’ll do a better job in the second half, than we did, we kind of got stagnant.”

Baylor and Grambling tip off at 6:00pm tomorrow night at the Ferrell Center.