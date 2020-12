WACO — The Baylor basketball team has hit the Christmas break with an unblemished 6-0 record and take a lot of momentum into the break after blowing the doors off Arkansas Pine Bluff Monday night at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears made quick work of the Golden Lions racing out to a 41-7 lead at one point in the first half.

Eleven of the 12 Baylor players who checked in, scored, while the bench outscored UAPB’s 55-0. A great sign for a bench that will be called upon a lot in 2021.