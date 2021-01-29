No. 2 Baylor Men’s Basketball Set For Tussle With The Tigers in Big 12/SEC Challenge

(AP) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Baylor presents a tough challenge for Auburn. Auburn has played a ranked team only once this season and won. Baylor is coming off a 107-59 win over Kansas State on Wednesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Baylor’s Jared Butler has averaged 16.8 points, 5.4 assists and 2.3 steals while Davion Mitchell has put up 12.9 points, 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals. For the Tigers, Allen Flanigan has averaged 14.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while Jaylin Williams has put up 10.1 points and 4.5 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Butler has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Baylor field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Auburn is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 14 times or fewer. The Tigers are 5-7 when they record more than 14 turnovers. Baylor’s created 18.9 turnovers per game overall this year and 18.8 per game over its last five.

STREAK STATS: Baylor has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 91.4 points while giving up 59.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor offense has scored 87.5 points per game this season, ranking the Bears sixth among Division 1 teams. The Auburn defense has allowed 74.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 225th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com