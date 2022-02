WACO, TX — The second-ranked Baylor Men’s Tennis team stayed perfect on the season as the Bears blew out the ninth-ranked Texas Longhorns 6-1.

Michael Woodson’s team won the doubles point to go up 1-0, and never looked back as Baylor had the match wrapped up after just three singles matches.

With the win, the Bears improve to 9-0 on the season. They will next be in action on February 11th when they host Tulsa at 2:00 pm.