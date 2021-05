WACO — For the 19th time in program history the Baylor Men’s tennis team is headed to the round of 16 after defeating Texas A&M C.C. and Oregon at home last weekend.

The Bears are now 31-4 on the season, their highest win total since they won 33 back in 2005.

Baylor will open their sweet sixteen match in Orlando a week from Monday against 14th-ranked and 15th-seeded Ole Miss at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.