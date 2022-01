WACO, TX — The No. 2 Baylor Men’s Tennis team opened up its 2022 home campaign with two sweeps, first over ACU and then over Boise State.

Not only did the Bears sweep both matches 7-0, but they also only dropped one set the entire day.

Baylor will next be in action against William and Mary on January 30th in the first game of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend.