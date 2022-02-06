Baylor University Press Release

WACO, Texas – The No. 2 Baylor men’s tennis team defeated Idaho State, 6-1, and Incarnate Word, 4-0, to improve to 8-0 on the season on Sunday in the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

BU has had 44-consecutive doubleheader sweeps now with the wins over the Bengals and Cardinals. The Bears have also recorded 23 match sweeps under second-year head coach Michael Woodson.

IDAHO STATE

The Bengals won the doubles point to start the match, but the Bears didn’t back down. Winning the lone doubles match was court two, made up of Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi and Matias Soto. They won 6-3 over ISU’s Patrick Kristensen/Andreas Kramer to improve to 5-0 on the season, all on court two.

Both the No. 1 and No. 2 courts had a close match with Idaho State, both ending in a tiebreaker in the Bengals’ favor. The 18th-ranked pairing of Sven Lah and Finn Bass fell 7-6(4) while Jacob Brumm and Marko Miladinović fell 7-6(2) in Miladinović’s first career doubles matchup.

On the singles side BU swept, winning on all six courts. First to finish was 81st-ranked Tadeas Paroulek, besting Ege Cankus 6-1, 6-0 in quick fashion on court six. Miladinović saw his second career singles win as he took the match 6-1, 6-2 over Bengal Kramer on court three. To round out the first three singles matches was Grassi Mazzuchi on court five, winning his seventh dual match with the 6-4, 6-3 result over Kristensen.

Soto bested ISU’s Aleksandar Petrovic on court two, 6-2, 6-4. On court one, Boitan finished with a battle over Patrik Trhac, winning 3-6, 6-2, 10-4. Finishing the match overall was Bass on court four, winning 6-4, 6-2 over Hiroki Fujita.

INCARNATE WORD

The Bears clinched doubles with the pairing of Boitan and Paroulek finishing first at 6-2 over UIW’s Ivan Smith/Tomas Reche on court two. Clinching the point was No. 18 Bass/Lah on court one at 6-0 over Noah De Luna/Marwin Kraleman. Playing out doubles, Christopher Frantzen and Cole Gromley had a close match with Cardinals Warren Fulgenzi Jr./Joao Sasso, but Incarnate Word prevailed and won 7-6(4).

In singles, Miladinović finished first with a resounding 6-1, 6-1 win on court three over Smith. The win makes him 3-0 on the season and 2-0 on court two. Boitan finished next, winning 6-1, 6-0 over Kraleman on court one to improve to a perfect 6-0 in dual play. The clincher was Cole Gromley on court six, who won 6-0, 6-2 over Fulgenzi Jr. It was the newcomer’s third win in green and white.

QUOTABLE – Head Coach Michael Woodson

“I think we got better today. Two teams came in here and stood up to us, which I think was needed, especially with some big matches coming up. It’s been a big focus of ours that we have to come together as a team and when things get uncomfortable we need to be together. I thought they stepped up and responded to some difficult positions as the day went on, and I thought we continued to get better. I’ve been particularly impressed by Marko, he’s been so into it which is awesome and difficult as a first-semester freshman. He’s enjoying the atmosphere, digging in and building confidence. It’s been really impressive. Adrian did a great job today in continuing to gain confidence, he’s been playing better and better.”

NEXT UP

The Bears face conference foe Texas at home on Monday night at 6 p.m. in a non-conference matchup, with the location set for the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. Fans will receive free “Beat Texas” buttons and free pizza while supplies last.

The series with Texas is one of the most-played for BU, with 70 matches played all-time. Baylor won the last match at 4-0 on April 26, 2021. The programs played four matches against each other in 2021 alone, the Bears clinching three of the four.

To stay up to date throughout the season on all things Baylor men’s tennis, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @BaylorMTennis.

TENNIS RESULTS

#2 Baylor (6) vs. Idaho State (1)

Waco, Texas – Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center

SINGLES COMPETITION

1. Adrian Boitan (BU) def. Patrik Trhac (ISU) 3-6, 6-2, 10-4

2. Matias Soto (BU) def. Aleksandar Petrovic (ISU) 6-2, 6-4

3. Marko Miladinović (BU) def. Andreas Kramer (ISU) 6-1, 6-2

4. Finn Bass (BU) def. Hiroki Fujita (ISU) 6-4, 6-2

5. Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi (BU) def. Patrick Kristensen (ISU) 6-4, 6-3

6. Tadeas Paroulek (BU) def. Ege Cankus (ISU) 6-1, 6-0

Order of finish: 6, 3, 5, 2, 1, 4

DOUBLES COMPETITION

1. Patrik Trhac/Aleksandar Petrovic (ISU) def. #18 Sven Lah/Finn Bass (BU) 7-6(4)

2. Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi/Matias Soto (BU) def. Patrick Kristensen/Andreas Kramer (ISU) 6-3

3. Ege Cankus/Hiroki Fujita (ISU) def. Jacob Brumm/Marko Miladinović (BU) 7-6(2)

Order of finish: 2, 1, 3

TENNIS RESULTS

#2 Baylor (4) vs. Incarnate Word (0)

Waco, Texas – Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center

SINGLES COMPETITION

1. Adrian Boitan (BU) vs. Marwin Kraleman (UIW) 6-1, 6-0

2. #48 Sven Lah (BU) vs. Pietro Perego (UIW) 6-4, 2-2 unfinished

3. Marko Miladinović (BU) def. Ivan Smith (UIW) 6-1, 6-1

4. #81 Tadeas Paroulek (BU) def. Tomas Reche (UIW) 6-2, 2-1 unfinished

5. Jacob Brumm (BU) def. Joao Sasso (UIW) 5-6 unfinished

6. Cole Gromley (BU) def. Warren Fulgenzi Jr. (UIW) 6-0, 6-2

Order of finish: 3, 1, 6

DOUBLES COMPETITION

1. #18 Sven Lah/Finn Bass (BU) def. Noah De Luna/Marwin Kraleman (UIW) 6-0

2. Adrian Boitan/Tadeas Paroulek (BU) def. Ivan Smith/Tomas Reche (UIW) 6-2

3. Warren Fulgenzi Jr./Joao Sasso (UIW) def. Christopher Frantzen/Cole Gromley (BU) 7-6(4)

Order of finish: 2, 1, 3