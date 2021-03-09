No. 2 Baylor Not Taking Anything for Granted as They Enter the Big 12 Tournament

WACO — The Kansas Jayhawks will be without starting center David McCormack and backup forward Tristan Enaruna due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Bears know all too well what that feels like and seeing it happen at the Big 12 tournament is a reminder to fans on just how fragile this season is, something the Bears don’t need any reminding of.

“Let me tell you we don’t take anything for granted,” Baylor head coach Scott Drew said. “Especially after last year, and with this year how games get scheduled canceled and how quick COVID can show up. So I know coaches are much more happy this year when the balls tip than ever before. Definitely my prayers, all the people work so hard all year long, have an opportunity to play in these tournaments in the NCAA tournaments.”

The Bears will face the winner of TCU and Kansas State on Thursday at 2:30 from the Sprint Center in Kansas City.