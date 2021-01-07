No. 2 Baylor Remains Perfect with Rout of Oklahoma

Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) is called for the foul as he gets a hand on the shot of Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

WACO — The Baylor bears are off to a 10-0 start to a season for the 5th time in program history after taking down the Oklahoma Sooners 76-61 on Wednesday night.

In a match-up of the two highest scoring teams in the league it was the Bears who lit things up, while holding Oklahoma’s offense to just 21% shooting in the first half.

Baylor’s bench eclipsed the 33 point mark for the 9th time in their 10 games ourscoring the Sooners 40-9.

Baylor remains the only team in the country to have won every game by double digits and with the win baylor head coach scott drew passed his father homer in all time division one wins

Baylor will now turn their attention to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday in Fort Worth tip off is set for 2:00pm.