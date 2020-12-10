No. 2 Baylor Routs Stephen F. Austin in Home Opener

WACO, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 14 points to lead five players in double figures for No. 2 Baylor as the Bears won their delayed home opener 83-52 over Stephen F. Austin.

The 4-0 Bears played for the first time since an 82-69 win over then-No. 5 Illinois at the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis a week earlier.

They were also supposed to play No. 1 Gonzaga there Saturday before that game was canceled because of coronavirus issues. Cameron Johnson had 11 points for Stephen F. Austin, the defending Southland Conference champion which had its 18-game winning streak snapped.

Nicholls State was supposed to play Baylor a day earlier, but had virus issues.