No. 2 Baylor Routs Stephen F. Austin in Home Opener

Baylor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 14 points to lead five players in double figures for No. 2 Baylor as the Bears won their delayed home opener 83-52 over Stephen F. Austin.

The 4-0 Bears played for the first time since an 82-69 win over then-No. 5 Illinois at the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis a week earlier.

They were also supposed to play No. 1 Gonzaga there Saturday before that game was canceled because of coronavirus issues. Cameron Johnson had 11 points for Stephen F. Austin, the defending Southland Conference champion which had its 18-game winning streak snapped.

Nicholls State was supposed to play Baylor a day earlier, but had virus issues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected