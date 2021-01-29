No. 2 Baylor Set For Showdown with Auburn as Part of the Big 12/SEC Showdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Several Southeastern Conference teams will be participating in the latest Big 12/SEC Challenge. The top matchups include SEC-leading No. 9 Alabama at No. 24 Oklahoma and No. 15 Kansas at No. 18 Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide kept rolling with a 70-59 win over Kentucky and are three games ahead of second place LSU and Florida.

Auburn gets to play against one of the country’s hottest teams, No. 2 Baylor that improved to 15-0 earlier this week. There are two all-SEC match-ups in South Carolina at Vanderbilt and Ole Miss at Georgia.