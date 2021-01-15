No. 2 Baylor Set to Play in Front of Their Largest Crowd of the Season at 15th-ranked Texas Tech

WACO — The 2nd-ranked Baylor basketball team will face it’s toughest test of the season, to this point, on Saturday when they visit 15th-ranked Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders are riding high after a last second win at 4th-ranked Texas on Wednesday night and will likely have north of 4,000 people at United Supermarkets Arena Saturday.

Saturday’s crowd will be nearly double the largest crowd Baylor has played in front of this year. Prior to Saturday the largest crowd Baylor has played in front of is 2,350 in a few of their home games this year.

While most of those 4,000+ will be wearing red and black junior Jared Butler is looking forward to competing in that envirnonment.

“Yeah 100%,” Butler said. “I think the worst thing from COVID is the no fans. I hate that the most. Texas Tech always brings a good crowd. They’re always talking trash so it should be fun.”

Baylor head coach Scott Drew knows that while crowds are diminished this year the fans that are in the Arena can still make a difference.

“We’re allowed just over 2000, and that’s why it’s so critical, we get those 2000 because they make a difference,” Drew said. “We do a great job making sure that we don’t go above the number and keep everybody safe, but whatever crowds people have whatever noise does affect not only both teams they affect the officials too.“

Texas Tech and Baylor will tip at 3:00pm on Saturday from United Super Markets Arena.