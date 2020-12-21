No. 2 Baylor Shows No Signs of Rust After Blasting Kansas State in Opener

WACO — The second-ranked Baylor Men’s basketball team showed no signs of rust in their 100-69 rout of Kansas State in their Big 12 Opener.

The Bears were a model of efficiency on the offensive end boasting 24 assists to just 12 turnovers shooting nearly 60 percent from the field.

“[There was] Definitely an excitement to get back out there,” Head Coach Scott Drew said. “I think the practice days are really important for us to get the rust off. But I know everyone was excited I mean it’s Christmas time, we played five games and every time we play, I remind them it’s a joy and it’s a privilege because you don’t know when the next one’s gonna be until you they all rather play games in practice, though.”

The Bears return home to host Arkansas Pine Bluff at 7:00pm on Monday night before they break for Christmas.