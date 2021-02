Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) is defended by Texas forward Jericho Sims (20) as he drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN — The 2nd-ranked Baylor Men’s basketball team improved to 17-0 (9-0) on the season with an 83-69 win over No. 6 Texas at The Frank Erwin Center on Tuesday night.

Davion Mitchell, the Co-Big 12 Player of the week stayed red hot leading all scorers with 27 points, one of three bears that finished in double figures on the night.

Baylor’s 17-0 start matches their best start in program history.