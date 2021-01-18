No. 2 Baylor Takes Down No. 9 Kansas 77-69 on Monday Night

WACO — The 2nd-ranked Baylor Bears remained unbeaten with a 77-69 win over 9th-ranked Kansas on Monday night at The Ferrell Center.
The Bears came out red hot shooting 55% from the floor in the first half led by Jared Butler’s 17 points in the first 20 minutes. Butler finished with 30 points (one point shy of his career high) on the night. He was one of three Bears in double figures in the scoring column.
Baylor led by as many as 16 in the first half but Kansas would cut it to five on a couple of occasions in the second half with runs of 8-0 and 9-0 before the Bears would respond with runs of 9-0 and 6-0.
Baylor Improves to 20-1 at home over the last two season avenging their only loss in that stretch against the Jayhawks and improves to 6-0 in Big 12 play their second such start n program history.
The Bears will return to the court on Saturday when they take on Oklahoma State in Stillwater.