No. 2 Baylor up to 12-0 after 68-60 win at No. 15 Texas Tech

Baylor

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell directs the offense during an NCAA college basketball game against Stephen F. Austin in Waco, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Davion Mitchell had 17points and Jared Butler finally scored late as No. 2 Baylor overcame No. 15 Texas Tech 68-60. The Bears stayed undefeated after their closest game this season. Butler was a preseason AP All-American and coming off a season-high 28 points in the last game. But he was 0-for-9 shooting with six turnovers before hitting consecutive 3-pointers for the Bears in the final five minutes. Adam Flagler had 15 points and MaCio Teague 14 for the 12-0 Bears. Mac McClung had 24 points for 11-4 Texas Tech, which was coming off a 79-77 win at No. 4 Texas on Wednesday night.

