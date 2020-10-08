No. 2 Baylor Volleyball Finding Their Footing in Strange 2020 Season

WACO — The 2nd-ranked Baylor volleyball team brings a 9-set winning streak back to the Ferrell Center when they host Oklahoma in Waco beginning Thursday.

After dropping their season-opening match at Kansas The ladies have gotten used to the new routine of playing the same team on back-to-back nights.

“It’s a lot different,” Junior Shanel Bramschreiber said. “Coach Mac said the tougher team always comes out on the second day. So, adjusting quickly is a very important factor coming in to these doubleheader games.”

Tennessee transfer Callie Williams said this team learned a hard lesson in week one, but it grabbed their attention and sharpened their focus.

“We learned from the first weekend — and this is something that we’ve always known but it really came to light — is just we can’t take any nights off,” she said. “We can’t take any plays off. Every single team in the Big 12 is a great competitor and everybody’s going to give us their best and so we have to be willing to adjust quickly and just being prepared as well as we can be.”

The Bears will put their 20-match home winning streak on the line on Thursday in match one against the Sooners. First serve is set for 6:00pm at the Ferrell Center.