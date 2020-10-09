No. 2 Baylor Volleyball Holds Off Oklahoma

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – No. 2 Baylor volleyball (4-1) held off a late surge by Oklahoma (0-3) to keep its 21-match winning streak at the Ferrell Center alive, defeating the Sooners 25-16, 25-13, 17-25, 22-25, 15-13.



Senior Yossiana Pressley led the Bears with 22 kills, including the 1,500th of her career as she moved into fifth place on Baylor’s all-time leaderboard. Redshirt-junior Callie Williams added 49 assists and junior Shanel Bramschreiber totaled 19 digs in the effort.



BU started out hot, running out to a 10-2 lead behind kills from sophomore Kara McGhee and Pressley. The Bears took advantage of some OU miscues, as the Sooners hit just .038 in the first set as opposed to Baylor’s .333. McGhee put down the last four BU kills in the set, part of her 6-for-8 start.



In set two, Pressley put the Bears ahead 7-2 following another pair of McGhee kills. Redshirt-junior Marieke van der Mark, sophomore KJ Johnson, and graduate transfer Laché Harper all got in on the action, picking up kills in the set as the Bears cruised to a 25-13 victory.



OU would rebound, leading the third from wire-to-wire and holding the Bears to just an .088 attack percentage. Baylor began the fourth set with three-consecutive double blocks before the Sooners rallied to knot things up at 4-4. The two sides traded points throughout the remainder of the set and Guewe Diouf’s kill eventually clinched it for OU, sending the match to five.



In the fifth, Williams spread the ball around as five Bears recorded kills. Junior Bri Coleman gave BU a spark off the bench, tallying a kill to pull within a point. Pressley lifted the Bears to a 9-8 lead, evened the score at 12-12, and sealed the win at 15-13 with kills.



HIGHLIGHTS

• With the victory, Baylor’s home win streak increases to 21 matches, dating back to Nov. 16, 2018.

• The Bears extended their win streak to nine in matches against Oklahoma.

• Of the last nine meetings with OU, seven have gone past three sets.

• Under sixth-year head coach Ryan McGuyre, the Bears are now 110-5 when leading their opponent in hitting efficiency.

• BU is 104-17 under McGuyre when leading its opponent in kills.

• Yossiana Pressley recorded her 1,500th-career kill in the victory.

• Pressley now sits in fifth place on Baylor’s all-time kills leaderboard with 1,521.

• Pressley recorded her first double-double of 2020 with 22 kills and 10 digs.

• Kara McGhee set a career high with 14 kills.

• Shanel Bramschreiber led the Bears with 19 digs, her third-consecutive double-digit outing.

• Bri Coleman recorded her first service ace of 2020.

• Freshman Cassie Davis made her collegiate debut, picking up two kills on six swings.



STAT OF THE MATCH

8 – Eight different Bears recorded a kill in the victory.



TOP QUOTES

Redshirt-junior setter Callie Williams

On playing with high-caliber hitters…

“It’s so much fun. I’ve never played with such amazing hitters and teammates. It’s just an absolute blessing for me. They make me look good. Obviously Yossi (Pressley), National Player of the Year, but Kara (McGhee) last week went 12-14, no errors and hit for 8-something, which is absolutely unheard of. She played really great tonight, but we wish we could’ve used her more in the set, but it was hard to find her. Same with Marieke (van der Mark). It’s a lot of fun playing with them and I am defiantly blessed to have teammates like that.”

Senior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley

On the final rally…

“I had a sense of urgency. I dialed in more and more focused. I need to make sure that I do well and do my job as a hitter, or as a passer, or as a blocker, or whatever it may be. If Marieke [van der Mark] is on fire, I’m going to make sure my passes are dialed in. If Laché Harper is hot, I’m going to make sure my passes are dialed in. It just depends on what the team needs at the moment. The team needed me to hit in that moment, so I just made sure that I gave it everything that I had and left nothing on the table.”



WHAT’S NEXT

Baylor (4-1) and Oklahoma (0-3) will matchup again at 6 p.m. CT on Friday at the Ferrell Center. The match will streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.