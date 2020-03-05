No. 2 Baylor WBB Is Set to Celebrate Their Four Seniors on Thursday

WACO, Texas — Baylor Women’s Basketball will celebrate it’s four seniors during half time of their regular-season home finale on Thursday.

Waco native Juicy Landrum is looking forward to the celebration with her teammates.

“It’s always special,” She said. “I grew up in Waco coming to Baylor games, some times I’d be here watching senior day, now a couple years later now it’s me walking down to the floor, to see Coach Mulkey so it’s really special.”

Head Coach Kim Mulkey has seen a lot of great seniors come through her program, but it never gets easier for her to watch them leave.

“It’s always special,” she said. “But it’s all so a little bit — I don’t want to say sad, but you just those seniors, they just mean a lot to your program, these two particular ones. They just have had remarkable careers.”

Senior Lauren Cox knows that she will probably get emotional on Thursday but knows there is still business to take care of on their home floor, past Thursday night.

“It’s gonna be an emotional night, especially for me I’m an emotional person,” she said with a smile. “But it is important that we get to play that first and second round at home because it’s kind of my last chance to play on our home court for our fans to see us on our home court.”

The Lady Bears and The Longhorns will tip off at 7:30 on Thursday night at the Ferrell Center.