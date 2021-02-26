No. 2 Bears Anticipate Hard Fought Game at Allen Fieldhouse

WACO, TX — The No. 2 Baylor Bears need just one win in their final four games, to clinch the regular season Big 12 title, for the first time in program history. Last year, the Bears beat Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse for the first time, and won their first meeting this season; however, the Bears recognize the Jayhawks will bring their A-game, coming off a loss after winning five straight.

“I think defensively is the thing that jumps out to you the most,” Scott Drew said. “And the second thing is the efficiency they have on the offensive end, because of that getting out in transition makes that a little easier.”

“We didn’t get to play in the conference tournament,” MaCio Teague said. “We didn’t get to play in the NCAA tournament, so we didn’t want to take anything for granted this year, so we’re off to a pretty good start so far, and we’ve just got to keep that rolling.”