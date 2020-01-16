No. 2 Bears Beat Back Iowa State 68-55

WACO, Texas — The second-ranked Baylor Men’s basketball team cruised past Iowa State with a strong second half 68-55 on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears shut down Iowa State Star Tyrese Haliburton holding him to just six points, while four Bears found their way into double-figures, led by 19-points from Jared Butler.

Senior Freddie Gillespie added a double-double pouring in 14 points and grabbing 11 boards.

Davion Mitchell scored 17 points and Mark Vital had 11, including a couple of big dunks to swing momentum.

The Bears will now take their show on the road to face a struggling Oklahoma State team, in Stillwater