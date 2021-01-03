No. 2 Bears Improve to 9-0

Boise State University Press Release

BOISE, Idaho - Boise State University has named Jeramiah Dickey the Broncos’ new Director of Athletics, President Dr. Marlene Tromp announced Saturday. Dickey had previously served as Baylor University's Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics since February 2017.

“Throughout this process, I have spoken with many of Bronco Athletics’ most important past leaders and supporters for their insights. Their guidance played a key role for me,” said Tromp. “Our dedicated committee forwarded a pool of candidates whose caliber was stunning — people who represented some of the best athletics programs in the country and who wanted the opportunity to lead our Broncos. We stayed true to the profile we had built in concert with the department and our supporters: Jeramiah Dickey not only matched that profile perfectly, he rose to the top of the candidate pool. His blue -collar work ethic, humility, rich past experience, and extraordinary performance make him an excellent fit for advancing Boise State.”

“The search committee set out to find an athletic director who embodies Boise State’s values, someone who has demonstrated integrity, is academically focused, collaborative and inclusive, someone who can develop relationships and engage with campus and community partners,” said search committee chair Randy Hales. “Jeramiah’s experience has exceeded our expectations, and we are confident he will help Bronco Athletics continue on this exciting upward trajectory.”

“I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to lead Bronco Athletics,” said Dickey. “There is no question the Boise State national brand resonates at the highest levels in college athletics. The successes surrounding all of Bronco Athletics are well known. I am looking forward to working with President Tromp as we build on that solid foundation of all of our programs.”

At Baylor, Dickey most recently provided leadership, operational oversight and team vision to the Bears’ external relations, business operations, facilities, event management, capital projects, equipment, information technology and human resources units, while also serving as sport program administrator for football, overseeing scheduling, operational organization and initiatives through collaboration with the head coach and Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades.

He also served as a senior advisory staff member to Rhoades, establishing, fostering and maintaining communications with coaches, administration and direct reports with regard to the department's strategic initiatives and unit strategies, goals and objectives. Additionally, Dickey was accountable for a budget in the upper third of the Big 12, and was the athletics liaison to Baylor’s Office of General Counsel and Human Resources.

He served as the team leader, in coordination with the vice president for intercollegiate athletics, for $200 million in athletics initiatives within Baylor University’s Give Light Capital Campaign - a $1.1 billion University campaign for scholarships, endowments, unrestricted/restricted and capital/facility project fundraising initiatives - in collaboration with University Advancement and Construction Services, which included the Baylor Basketball Pavilion & Development Center, Football Operations Center, Ferrell Center Renovation and Simpson Athletics & Academics Center Renovation projects.

He began his Baylor career in February 2017, serving as Associate Vice President of Athletic Operations before being promoted to Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics a year later.

Prior to his time at Baylor, Dickey worked as Deputy Athletics Director at the University of Houston, providing Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Hunter Yurachek, now the Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics at the University of Arkansas, day-to-day support in the oversight of the department, while also serving as the sport program administrator for football.

Under Dickey's leadership, the Cougars’ development arm set fundraising records in seven-consecutive years, and Houston Athletics either completed or began construction on more than $100 million worth of capital projects and improvements, including TDECU Stadium, Guy V. Lewis Basketball Development Facility, the Carl Lewis Track & Field and Soccer Complex, the Reggie Madison Football Locker Room, Don Sanders Field at Darryl & Lori Schroeder Park and the Indoor Football Practice Facility.

Dickey initially joined Houston Athletics in May 2010 as the Cougars’ Associate Athletics Director for Development, before being promoted to Associate Athletics Director for External Relations in August 2012, then Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Relations in March 2014 and then Deputy Athletics Director in May 2015.

An El Paso, Texas, native, Dickey also previously spent time at the University of Akron, serving as Assistant Athletic Director for Development (2007-10), and at the University of Texas at El Paso (2003-06), working primarily in development and marketing and promotions.

Dickey played a major role in the hiring of then-LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as Baylor’s new football head coach when Matt Rhule left to become head coach of the National Football League’s Carolina Panthers, and was also instrumental in the hirings of both Tom Herman and Major Applewhite at Houston.

Highly lauded by those with whom he’s worked, Dickey has earned the respect of a broad range of athletics leaders.

“I couldn’t give anyone a higher recommendation [than Dickey],” said Rhule. “He puts student-athletes first, drives programs to become elite and is an absolute grinder, ready to take on every challenge. He was an integral part of our team going from 11 losses to 11 wins and a Sugar Bowl in three years.”

Rhoades and Yurachek praised Dickey’s ability to make tough decisions and to lead and inspire. They expressed great confidence in his readiness to take over at Boise State.

Dickey earned a bachelor's degree in sport management from the University of Texas in 2004 and a master's of sport science and coaching from Akron in 2018. He and his wife, Elizabeth, have a daughter, Emerson, and two sons, Elijah and Easton.

Boise State’s athletic director search committee was chaired by Randy Hales, entrepreneur, business leader and vice president of Boise State’s Foundation Board. Members of the search committee include Matthew Ewing, Vice President of University Advancement; Lida Uribe-Florez, chair of Educational Technology and faculty representative; Linda Clark, State Board of Education member, Boise State alumna and Athletics supporter; Gordy Presnell, women’s basketball head coach; Jay Larsen, CEO of the Idaho Technology Council and Bronco Athletic Association representative; Nic Hunt, graduate student in kinesiology with training in biomechanical engineering; and Malia Pivec, undergraduate student, cross country runner and leader of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

JERAMIAH DICKEY TIMELINEBaylor UniversityAssociate Vice President for Athletics (February 2018-January 2020)Associate Vice President of Athletic Operations (February 2017-February 2018)

University of HoustonDeputy Athletics Director (May 2015-February 2017)Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Relations (March 2014-May 2015)Associate Athletics Director for External Relations (August 2012-March 2014)Associate Athletics Director for Development (May 2010-August 2012)

University of AkronAssistant Athletics Director for Development (January 2007-May 2010)

University of Texas at El PasoAssistant Director for Athletics Development (July 2005-December 2006)Assistant Director of Marketing and Promotions (June 2004-June 2005)Marketing and Promotions Assistant (July 2003-May 2004)