No. 2 Bears Improve to 9-0

WACO, TX — Baylor defeated Iowa State today 76-65, after a hard fought game in Ames. The Cyclones challenged the Bears, which is very different from their usual blowout wins. Baylor junior guard, Jared Butler, enjoys playing in close games.
“It’s been a long time since we played some stiff competition,” Jared Butler said. “We said in the locker room ‘these are the games that make basketball fun, not the blowout wins’ it was really good for us.”
“Credit Iowa State for forcing us into some things that we haven’t been doing as much,” Scott Drew said. “As far as forcing plays, and as much one on one, but at the end of the day that’s the Big 12, that’s why you’re part of this league.”