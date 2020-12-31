No. 2 Bears Well Equipped For Deep Run With Stacked Bench

WACO, TX — Earlier today, the Bears tied a school record with their eighth straight double digit win that was set in 2011-2012, and they’re the only team in the nation to win every game this season by 13 or more points.

The Bears could very well have the deepest bench in the country, as they’ve scored 33 or more points in every game this season.

Heading into today’s matchup against Alcorn State, their bench outscored their opponents bench by an average of 42-17.

“With us it is a blessing to be able to know you can plug in different guys,” Scott Drew said. “It’s tough as a coach when you have multiple guys that are capable, and then making decisions but at the same time when it comes conference time, it’s hard to play too many guys cuz then no-one gets in a rhythm.”