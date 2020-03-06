No. 2 Lady Bears Breeze Past Texas on Senior Night

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Lady Bears won their 8th-straight game over Texas with a 69-53 win at the Ferrell Center on Thursday night.

On a night where Baylor honored their seniors Te’a Cooper led the team in scoring with 20 points. Lauren Cox was not far behind with 17 points to go along with her 12 rebounds. NaLyssa Smith also added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bears have now won 58-straight Big 12 games and 56-straight games on their home floor.

Baylor will close out the regular season on Sunday afternoon at noon against Iowa State in Ames.