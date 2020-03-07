No. 2 Lady Bears Cherishing Their Remaining Home Games

Baylor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Lady Bears celebrated senior night on Thursday night by cruising past Texas allowing the Senior class to soak in the moment and the adoring Baylor faithful.

The ladies will be back for the NCAA tournament but last night the end of their time at Baylor felt just a little closer for seniors like Juicy Landrum.

“It’s an emotional day,” Landrum said. “It just got me thinking this morning, I have a total of three more games; today, and then two more games left on this home court, in front of the best fans. Just getting to play here and then having Erin [DeGrate] transfer here for my senior year, that’s special.”

The ladies will travel to Ames for the final game of the regular season on Sunday at noon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Countdown Clock Basketball


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Don't Miss

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44