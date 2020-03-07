No. 2 Lady Bears Cherishing Their Remaining Home Games

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Lady Bears celebrated senior night on Thursday night by cruising past Texas allowing the Senior class to soak in the moment and the adoring Baylor faithful.

The ladies will be back for the NCAA tournament but last night the end of their time at Baylor felt just a little closer for seniors like Juicy Landrum.

“It’s an emotional day,” Landrum said. “It just got me thinking this morning, I have a total of three more games; today, and then two more games left on this home court, in front of the best fans. Just getting to play here and then having Erin [DeGrate] transfer here for my senior year, that’s special.”

The ladies will travel to Ames for the final game of the regular season on Sunday at noon.