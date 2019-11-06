No. 2 Lady Bears Roll On Opening Night

WACO, Texas — Baylor lowered the banner on the program’s third national title and then dropped the boom on New Hampshire rolling to a 97-29 win on Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor set a record for the fewest points in a half allowing just three to New Hampshire in the first half, as they led 51-3 at the break.

NaLyssa Smith led the way for the Lady Bears with 21 points and 14 rebounds one of four Lady Bears in double figures.

Baylor will be back in action on Friday when they host Grambling at 6:00pm.