No. 2 Lady Bears Roll Past Lamar 90-28

WACO, Texas — Second-Ranked Baylor faced little resistance in their 90-28 win over Lamar on Thursday night at the Ferrell Center.

The Lady Bears were led in scoring by Erin DeGrate’s 19 points. She was one of four Lady Bears in double figures. Joining her was NaLyssa Smith with 18, Te’a Cooper with 12 while Queen Egbo poured in 12 as well.

The Lady bears have completed their five-game home stand to start the season at 5-0.

Next up they will face Washington State in the opening round of the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam, on Thanksgiving Day.