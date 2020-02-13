No. 2 Lady Bears Use Strong Second Half to Blow By TCU

WACO, Texas — After leading by just two at the half, Baylor outscored TCU 45-28 in the second half to roll to their 52nd straight Big 12 Regular Season win, 81-61.

In addition to playing lock-down defense Didi Richards paced all scorers with 17 points on the night.

Lauren Cox who has been struggling with her shot as of late found her way back into double figures scoring 16 points to go along with her 10 rebounds.

After not playing in the first meeting NaLyssa Smith made her presence felt with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Queen Egbo and Moon Ursin also scored in double figures with 15 and 11 respectively.

With the win Kim Mulkey recorded her 598th career win.