No. 2 Ranked Baylor Bears Advance to NCAA Second Round

Baylor University Press Release

By: Max Calderone

WACO, Texas – No. 1-ranked and second-seeded Baylor men’s tennis cruised past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 4-0, at the Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday to advance to the NCAA Second Round.



BU picked up its 30th win of the season for the first time since 2005, while also improving to 32-1 all-time in postseason play that’s held in Waco.



No. 75 Matias Soto/Nick Stachowiak got it started with a blistering 6-0 victory on court two over Pascal Lorieul/Nathan Schwartz, and No. 9 Constantin Frantzen/Sven Lah followed suit with a 6-2 win at the top spot to seal the opening tally for the Bears.

Moving into singles, it was more quick work as Spencer Furman put another point on the board at the No. 6 spot, winning 6-1, 6-1 over Guillermo Castaneda. Charlie Broom then picked up his 100th-career singles victory on court five, 6-2, 6-3, over Borja Delgado to inch BU closer.



No. 21 Adrian Boitan was the clincher, collecting a 6-3, 6-1 win on court one against Kyohei Yamanaka.



Two other Bears were leading by a set when play was halted in Lah and Stachowiak, while No. 11 Soto had split his first two frames.



Baylor advances to face No. 37 Oregon in Sunday’s NCAA Second Round at 2 p.m. CT at the Hurd Tennis Center.



HIGHLIGHTS

• Baylor won its 30th match for the first time in a single-season since 2005.

• BU improved to 60-21 all-time in NCAA Championship play and 32-1 when hosting in Waco.

• The Bears are 34-4 all-time in 4-0 postseason matches.

• BU picked up its 17th sweep of the season and 13th at home.

• Baylor improved to 8-2 all-time as the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Championship.

• The Bears are now 26-8 in the doubles point this year and own a remarkable 25-1 record in matches when winning the opening tally.

• Baylor boasts a combined 145-30 (.829) mark in singles action this spring and a collective 66-23 (.742) record in doubles.

• Charlie Broom earned his 100th-career singles victory with a straight-set victory over Borja Delgado.

• Spencer Furman won his 10th singles match in a row.



STAT OF THE MATCH

